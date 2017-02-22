s Autoleasing closes nearly 14,000 contracts in 2016
s Autoleasing, a provider of funding for cars and utility vehicles up to 3.5 tonne, closed nearly 14,000 contracts with clients in 2016. The share of corporate clients of the total financing reached 70%. The interest in financing from inhabitants increased by 21%, while the interest in financing from companies grew 18%. The information was provided to ČIANEWS by PR manager Kateřina Halatová. According to her words, the company still registers an interest in financing by the form of a loan (92% of transactions). Operative leasing shows a share of 5%, while the financial leasing 3%. The average value of financed cars reaches CZK 300,000.
