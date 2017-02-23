Škoda Auto registers almost 3,500 orders for new Kodiaq
ŠKODA AUTO has opened the sales and deliveries of the innovated ŠKODA OCTAVIA model and the first seven-seater SUV, ŠKODA KODIAQ, for clients in the Czech Republic. ŠKODA AUTO registered almost 3,500 orders for the KODIAQ during the pre-sale. The presale of the upgraded OCTAVIA model family started on November 29, 2016, and more than 5,000 Czech clients ordered the new versions of the OCTAVIA and OCTAVIA COMBI models as of February 22, 2017. ŠKODA has also handed over the new KODIAQ cars to use for medal winners from the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
