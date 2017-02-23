Thursday, 23 February 2017

Activists invite people to anti-communist rally

23 February 2017

Prague, Feb 22 (CTK) - Activists symbolically threw a sickle and hammer into a dustbin outside the seat of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) yesterday to invite people to a Friday rally at which they will point out that the country is still battling the consequences of the Communist past.
The rally will be held at Prague's Old Town Square to mark the communist coup on February 25, 1948, Petr Marek, from the BEZ komunistu.cz (Without Communists) initiative, told CTK.
A group of activists placed a poster reading "Communism is a shame of humankind. Communists are a shame of the Czech Republic" in a passage at the KSCM seat.
Throwing a sickle and a hammer, the symbols of communism, in the dustbin, they called on passers-by to throw away old junk.
"Some are always pulling it out and we do not know what to do with it," an activist said hinting at the KSCM's representation in the Chamber of Deputies.
Marek said "we are calling for the public to consider well their choice [in the autumn general election] so that the communists do not enter parliament any more."
The initiative also wants a broader discussion on the communist past and more effective lessons on the issue at schools.
