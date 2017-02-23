Activists invite people to anti-communist rally
Prague, Feb 22 (CTK) - Activists symbolically threw a sickle and hammer into a dustbin outside the seat of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) yesterday to invite people to a Friday rally at which they will point out that the country is still battling the consequences of the Communist past.
The rally will be held at Prague's Old Town Square to mark the communist coup on February 25, 1948, Petr Marek, from the BEZ komunistu.cz (Without Communists) initiative, told CTK.
A group of activists placed a poster reading "Communism is a shame of humankind. Communists are a shame of the Czech Republic" in a passage at the KSCM seat.
Throwing a sickle and a hammer, the symbols of communism, in the dustbin, they called on passers-by to throw away old junk.
"Some are always pulling it out and we do not know what to do with it," an activist said hinting at the KSCM's representation in the Chamber of Deputies.
Marek said "we are calling for the public to consider well their choice [in the autumn general election] so that the communists do not enter parliament any more."
The initiative also wants a broader discussion on the communist past and more effective lessons on the issue at schools.
ms/dr/rtj
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.99
USD 1 = CZK 25.70
PX
972.72 -0.18%
DAX 11998.59 +0.26%
N100 949.30 %
DOW 20775.60 +0.16%
NASDAQ 5860.63 -0.09%
What's up Prague - WUPP#10 (Holešovice)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #10 (20.02.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.