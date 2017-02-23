HK ČR: Three fifths of employers plan to increase wages
Three fifths of employers plan wage hikes in 2017. For instance, 85% of large companies have this plan. Half of companies will increase wages by up to 5%. When categorised by fields, the rise concerns 80% of companies active in the manufacturing industry and more than 50% of construction companies. This is the result of a survey carried out by the Chamber of Commerce of the Czech Republic (HK ČR). More than 90% of companies will hire new employees or maintain the current headcount in H1. Similarly to H2 2016, mid-sized companies and the manufacturing industry have the biggest recruitment plans. In 2016, wages were increased by 80% of mid-sized and large companies. Two fifths of all enterprises paid out the thirteenth wage or extraordinary bonuses.
Source: www.cianews.cz
