MoneyGram offers its services at 240 Fortuna branches
MoneyGram, a provider of money transfers and money services, newly offers its services at 240 Fortuna branches in the Czech Republic. This information was provided by Fortuna which added that customers could make international money transfers, including transfers to bank accounts and mobile transfers. Zbigniew Furmańczak, head of key MoneyGram partnerships for Central and Eastern Europe, said the co-operation with Fortuna had almost quadrupled the number of its branches in the Czech Republic.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.99
USD 1 = CZK 25.70
PX
972.72 -0.18%
DAX 11998.59 +0.26%
N100 949.30 %
DOW 20775.60 +0.16%
NASDAQ 5860.63 -0.09%
What's up Prague - WUPP#10 (Holešovice)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #10 (20.02.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.