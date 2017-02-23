Thursday, 23 February 2017

MoneyGram offers its services at 240 Fortuna branches

23 February 2017

MoneyGram, a provider of money transfers and money services, newly offers its services at 240 Fortuna branches in the Czech Republic. This information was provided by Fortuna which added that customers could make international money transfers, including transfers to bank accounts and mobile transfers. Zbigniew Furmańczak, head of key MoneyGram partnerships for Central and Eastern Europe, said the co-operation with Fortuna had almost quadrupled the number of its branches in the Czech Republic.

