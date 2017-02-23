Number of rapes rising in Czech Republic
Prague, Feb 22 (CTK) - The number of the rapes announced at the police in the Czech Republic rose from 529 in 2008 to 628 last year, according to the data released by the Czech Statistical Office (CSU) yesterday.
The Czech Republic is one of the EU countries where victims of sexual violence are rather reluctant to tell the police.
Yesterday, it is the European Day of Victims.
The White Circle of Security (BKB) group highlights the need to help the victims of rape.
Over three-fifths of adults believe that in some cases, women are partly to blame for the crime, a survey conducted by Amnesty International has shown.
According to an international comparison, there were 5.11 reported rapes per 100,000 population in the Czech Republic in 2008, but the figure rose to 6.36 by 2014.
In Britain, people announced 40.27 cases of rape per 100,000 population in 2014. In Norway, it was 22.06, in Belgium 25.72, in France and 18.5 and in Sweden as many as 65.26.
On the other hand, fewer than two cases per 100,000 population were reported in Greece, Slovakia and Cyprus, in Serbia less than one case, in Hungary roughly three cases.
Experts say this is largely due to the victims' reluctance to tell the police.
Czech police recorded 628 cases of rape by last November and ended the investigation into 450 cases, having cleared up two-thirds of them and started prosecution of 449 people, including three women.
In 2008, there were 529 cases, with the prosecution of 345 perpetrators.
Experts agree that centres for the victims of rape should be established in health facilities that are to provide professional aid.
Rapes account for 12 percent of all criminal acts the BKB deals with.
Its experts have provided over 16,000 personal consultations to the victims of rape, including 15 men, since 1991. One-fifth of the cases occurred within domestic violence.
