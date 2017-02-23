Operation of Czech research institutions may be subsidised
Prague, Feb 22 (CTK) - The Czech Chamber of Deputies has passed the legislation enabling the subsidies for the operation of research institutions and their material costs despite the government's negative position yesterday.
Deputy Prime Minister in charge of research Pavel Belobradek (Christian Democrats, KDU-CSL) then withdrew his rival version of the legislation.
Belobradek said the bill, submitted by the Chamber of Deputies, was redundant because it was possible to use EU directives instead.
However, he admitted that universities, including the Czech Rectors Conference, insisted on the enactment of the amendment that was yet to be debated by the Senate.
The legislation is to prevent a crippling of the system of sponsoring research and development due to the changes in legislation passed last year.
It is to solve the state of affairs in which subsidies can only be spent on projects, not on the operation of the institutions dealing with research and development.
The bill also deals with the material costs so that, e.g. a chemist could buy chemicals, TOP 09 deputy Frantisek Vacha said.
The change will also cover the payment of various investments such as the purchase of instruments and buildings.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.99
USD 1 = CZK 25.70
PX
972.72 -0.18%
DAX 11998.59 +0.26%
N100 949.30 %
DOW 20775.60 +0.16%
NASDAQ 5860.63 -0.09%
What's up Prague - WUPP#10 (Holešovice)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #10 (20.02.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.