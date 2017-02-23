Poll: More than quarter of Czech medicine students want to work abroad
Prague, Feb 22 (CTK) - A total of 27 percent of Czech medicine students, with men prevailing, want to work abroad after graduation, citing better pay conditions there, gaining experience and the possibility of studying a foreign language among reasons, according to a poll released yesterday.
The poll was conducted on 1207 students of eight medical faculties in the Czech Republic.
David Marx, pro-dean of the 3rd Medicine Faculty of Charles University, said the numbers of students leaving abroad have not been changing much in the recent years.
However, not all eventually leave, he said.
"About 10 to 13 percent of students leave every year, mainly for Germany," he said.
A part of them return after six or seven years when they want to enrol their children in Czech schools.
Marx said it is good if the students seek experience abroad after graduation.
"But it is not good if they leave because they are afraid that the Czech system of specialist education will not allow them to gain the certificate in a friendly way in time," Marx said.
He said the poll showed that the fear is a reason for those who leave.
The poll was conducted on students of the fourth, fifth and sixth years of medical faculties. Two thirds of them were women. About 82 percent of students had Czech citizenship, another about 18 percent were Slovaks.
