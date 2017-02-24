ČSSD to debate Czech Republic's future with public, experts
Prague, Feb 23 (CTK) - The senior government Social Democrats (CSSD) will discuss the vision of the Czech Republic in 20 years with the public and experts and reflect the debate's results in their election programme, Prime Minister and CSSD chairman Bohuslav Sobotka told reporters yesterday.
Sobotka called on other political parties to lead a similar debate on future perspectives for a period longer than a four-year election term.
However, other parties and movements have also presented their long-term visions in the past days or they want to discuss them at the beginning of their campaign before the October general election.
The CSSD's project is entitled Cesko (Czechia) 20+ and its major topics are a happier family, a modern school system, a mre accommodating health-care sector, a just welfare system and a sufficient number of job opportunities.
"People are very often satisfied with the situation yesterday. However, when you are talking to them, they are afraid of losing the present certainties and positive things easily," Sobotka said.
The CSSD would like to seek answers to the questions of how to secure prosperity and competitiveness of the Czech Republic in the future as well, said Sobotka.
The discussions will take place in eight to ten towns, starting with the capital of Prague, CSSD and Chamber of Deputies deputy chairman Jan Hamacek said.
"We are interested in what the citizens think, what expectations they have and in what country they want to live," Hamacek added.
The discussion topics are based on the CSSD's long-term programme and they will appear in this year's election platform as well.
Other parties have already started debating future visions.
The opposition conservative TOP 09 released its Vision 2030 medium-term strategy of the country's future development in late January.
The opposition right-wing Civic Democrats (ODS) have held public discussions about their election programme since the beginning of February.
The junior government Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) launched a competition in drafting the vision of the Czech Republic in 2050. The party would like to include the ideas from the contest in its manifesto.
