CEEC: Investors opened building tenders worth CZK 174.2bn
Public investors opened totally 3,031 building work tenders worth CZK 174.2bn in the course of 2016, the highest value in five years and up 30.1% y/y for number and 84.1% for value. This stems from an analysis by CEEC Research. 18 major tenders opened by the Road and Motorway Directorate and the Railway Infrastructure Administration (SŽDC) account for almost half of the total value. CEEC Research’s director Jiøí Vacek has told ÈIANEWS that investors improved preparation in 2016.
