Czech researchers make magnetic particle separator
Olomouc, North Moravia, Feb 23 (CTK) - Researchers from the Science and technology park of Palacky University in Olomouc (VTP UP) have developed a magnetic particle separator that can be applied in magnetic separation and laboratory diagnostics, Petr Kubecka, from VTP UP, told CTK yesterday.
This laboratory device has not been on the market until now, he said.
Kubecka said the separator is compatible with all standard test tubes and multichannel pipettes, it is easy to operate and enables fast high yield separation.
The device was patented in the Czech Republic in 2016 and its creators applied for an international patent. It was developed by a team from the Institute of Molecular and Translational Medicine of the Medical Faculty of Palacky University.
Karel Koberna, head of the research team, said the idea of a magnetic separator for commercial use appeared in 2014, however, the first prototype had a lot of mistakes.
"We needed to improve the device, achieve its ideal form and offer it to other users," Koberna said.
The new separator is available on the market now, he said.
