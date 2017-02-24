Fortuna expands in South Europe through Hattrick Sports’ acquisition
Fortuna Entertainment Group and US Hattrick Sports Group, together with additional shareholders, have entered into an agreement thanks to which Fortuna will acquire 100% stake in Ireland-based Hattrick Sports Group. The transaction is subject to approval by Romanian regulators. Hattrick Sports Group owns the Casa Pariurilor betting firm in Romania, PSK in Croatia and co-owns Luckia in Spain.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.93
USD 1 = CZK 25.56
PX
972.20 -0.05%
DAX 11947.83 -0.42%
N100 948.00 %
DOW 20810.32 +0.17%
NASDAQ 5835.51 -0.43%
What's up Prague - WUPP#10 (Holešovice)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #10 (20.02.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.