Fortuna expands in South Europe through Hattrick Sports’ acquisition

24 February 2017

Fortuna Entertainment Group and US Hattrick Sports Group, together with additional shareholders, have entered into an agreement thanks to which Fortuna will acquire 100% stake in Ireland-based Hattrick Sports Group. The transaction is subject to approval by Romanian regulators. Hattrick Sports Group owns the Casa Pariurilor betting firm in Romania, PSK in Croatia and co-owns Luckia in Spain.

