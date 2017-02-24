Friday, 24 February 2017

Over 130 films to compete at Anifilm festival

24 February 2017

Trebon, South Bohemia, Feb 23 (CTK) - The Anifilm International Animated Film Festival to be held in Trebon on May 2-7 will present 132 films in competition sections, its director Tomas Rychecky told CTK yesterday.
The festival's commission has selected the films in competition out of 1200 films and clips.
European films dominate the section of full-length animated films. It includes Czech film Lichozrouti (The Oddsockseaters ) by Galina Miklinova, the only one in this category using 3D CGI animation, a French adaptation of The Girl Without Hands German fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm, La Jeune fille sans mains by Sebastien Laudenbach, and Molly Monster, based on popular animated series by Swiss artist Ted Sieger, which was shot in coproduction of Switzerland, Sweden and Germany.
The off-competition programme will offer, for instance, a retrospective of Czech artist Jiri Salamoun.
One of the foreign guests will be Australian animator Adam Elliot who has won an Oscar American Film Academy Award for his film Harvie Krumpet.
Thirty-five short animated films will compete at the festival, including films by students of Prague's Film Academy (FAMU), the Tomas Bata University in Zlin, south Moravia, and the University of West Bohemia.
The festival's budget is put at 10.7 million crowns, Rychecky said.
The 8th Anifilm, which merged with another animated film festival AniFest in 2014, will show hundreds of short and long animated films, some of them in international or Czech premiere.
A permanent interactive exhibition of Czech animation may be opened in the medieval town hall building in Trebon next year. The town will seek EU subsidies for the project.
