Summary: Retail chains complete preparation for ERR
Retail chains BILLA, Lidl, Albert, Globus, Kaufland, and cooperative chain COOP have been preparing for the introduction of the electronic revenue registration system (ERR) in advance and the majority of their cash desks will be ready for the system by the end of the eighth week of the year 2017. BILLA completed testing at the beginning of February and it will connect more than 1,150 cash desks to the system by the end of the 8th week. Globus ÈR has connected its restaurants, cafes, butcher’s units and grill bars to the system and it was finalizing the connection of the rest of the cash-desk system. Lidl ÈR issues bills with mandatory information in the majority of its shops and so does COOP in its 2,900 shops. AHOLD has installed new cash-desk systems in many of its 300 shops and Kaufland ÈR issues bills with so-called FIK code within its tests. Investments in the ERR introduction reach millions of Czech crowns and annual costs will likely total hundreds of thousands of Czech crowns, ÈIANEWS was told by BILLA ÈR CEO Jaroslaw Szczypka. A similar amount of costs was mentioned also by AHOLD CR spokeswoman Barbora Vanko. Group COOP Manager Lukáš Nìmèík said that costs per one cash desk totalled roughly CZK 70,000. This stems from a poll organised by ÈIANEWS.
