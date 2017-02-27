Monday, 27 February 2017

ČTK photographer Vondrouš receives prestigious prize

New York, Feb 24 (CTK) - A photo made by Czech photographer Roman Vondrous, who works for Czech News Agency (CTK), has been awarded in the prestigious photographic competition Pictures of the Year International.

In the 74th annual competition, he succeeded with his photo Irish Bank depicting a jockey's fall from a horse.

With it, he won the second prize in the category Sport Action.

The picture, taken last August, was also nominated for the Czech Press Photo. It captures the fall of jockey Dusan Andres during a steeplechase.

The Pictures of the Year International is the oldest competition for photographers. Annually, it is contested by over 50,000 photos from 70 countries. The jury selects 240 winners and holders of other prices for several weeks.

