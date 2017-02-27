Babiš: ČR deserves better position, must be more heard in EU
Prague, Feb 25 (CTK) - The Czech Republic deserves a better position in Europe than it has now, Czech Deputy PM Andrej Babis told journalists after his re-election as ANO chairman at the party's congress on Saturday, adding that Prague must be heard more in Brussels.
In promoting Czech interests, Babis wants to follow the example of the steps taken by U.S. President Donald Trump, he said.
He said the Czech government, together with Czech MEPs, should act jointly in promoting the national interests in the EU.
"We should change in this respect and we should be proud of what we achieved in the past," Babis said and mentioned the tradition of Czech industry.
"In Brussels, I apply the Czech First approach, I adhere to it and I fight for Czech interests," Babis said, alluding to Trump's America First election slogan.
"Why should we have a reputation of a country that is far from advanced," he said.
Babis also criticised the present European Commission's strong role in the EU.
"I dislike the EC's dominating position. I believe that member countries should have the main say," he said.
Prague's EU policy has been criticised by ANO MEP and EP Vice-President Pavel Telicka in his speech at the ANO congress earlier on Saturday.
The Czech Republic must not be a fare dodger in the EU, Telicka said, adding that EU membership is of a strategic importance for Czechs.
"We cannot be like a biker who does not tread the pedals and believe, at the same time, that we will not fall off the bike sooner or later," Telicka said.
He said ANO must explain voters how the EU functions, because EU membership brings numerous advantages to Czechs.
Telicka criticised some Czech ministers' approach to European negotiations. "We are incapable of becoming a motor of a positive change...Some members of the cabinet have only been capable of saying no no at EU meetings, without coming up with any alternative proposal," Telicka said, adding that this does not apply to the six ministers representing ANO.
Apart from Babis, who is deputy PM and finance minister, ANO has the seats of ministers of defence, justice, the environment, transport and regional development in the 17-seat centre-left coalition government.
The ANO congress was originally to be addressed by Guy Verhofstadt, head of the EP's Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) group, of which ANO is a member, but he excused himself over the ongoing talks of European leaders on Brexit.
