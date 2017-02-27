CSG: UAE interested in manufacturing Tatra Tactic
CZECHOSLOVAK GROUP (CSG) and TATRA TRUCKS presented at defense fair IDEX 2017 in Abu Dhabi the newest model of the TATRA TACTIC series in a commander vehicle version. The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyana showed an interest in the possibility of producing the TATRA TACTIC in the UAE modeled after mass production of this series in Saudi Arabia. CSG spokesman Andrej Čírtek told ČIANEWS that the possibility of producing the model in the UAE is open to further discussion. In the past TATRA had supplied the army of the UAE with several hundred vehicles.
