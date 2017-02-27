Monday, 27 February 2017

RegionalDevMin will allocate CZK 10.4bn to regions for modernization of roads

The Regional Development Ministry of the Czech Republic has issued another call for projects for the reconstruction, modernization and construction of selected segments of class II and III roads in the Integrated Regional Operating Program. A total of CZK 10.4bn has been allocated for the new call.