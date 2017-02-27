Monday, 27 February 2017

SGEF sees 7% increase in financing to CZK 12.3bn

CIA News |
27 February 2017

In 2016 SG Equipment Finance Czech Republic (SGEF) financed investments totaling CZK 12.3bn, which represents a y/y increase of 7 %. It signed almost 4,000 contracts with 1,500 corporate clients. The share of operative leasing in its portfolio increased to 18 %, that of financial leasing to 34 %. On the other hand, the share of loans fell to 44 % thanks to an interruption in European subsidies for the machinery and equipment segment. This was stated for ČIANEWS by strategy and marketing director Zdeněk Kejval, who added that the strongest month in terms of the volume of signed deals was June, even though the most deals are traditionally made in the final quarter of the year.