Ray Service opens production in India
Moravian firm Ray Service, which focuses on the development and production of cable bundles and electromechanic units, has established a business partnership with the Elcomponics India group. The goal is to produce components for the Indian army and Indian military and civil aviation. The joint venture contract was signed by the companies on February 15, 2017, AT THE Aero India 2017 air show. The newly formed joint venture, EL RAY, will be based in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where also the group’s management and plants are based.
Source: www.cianews.cz
