Rohlik.cz plans expansion, new delivery methods

28 February 2017

Online supermarket Rohlik.cz plans to increase the efficiency of its logistics, test new delivery methods and expand to additional cities in 2017. In January 2017 Rohlik.cz covered Plzeň, Liberec, Hradce Králové, Pardubice and Ústí nad Labem. The firm’s turnover exceeded CZK 1bn in 2016, up more than three times y/y. Rohlik.cz plans to maintain the growth rate in 2017.

