SZIF to divide CZK 1.3bn among green farmers
The State Agriculture Intervention Fund (SZIF) has started issuing verdicts for the support of green farming as part of the 2014-2020 Rural Development Programme. Totally 3,861 farmers have applied for subsidies and the allocation for them amounts to ca. CZK 1.3bn. SZIF has also issued verdicts re subsidies for ewes and goats. These applications were requested by 2,856 farmers and the allocation reached CZK 76.26m.
Source: www.cianews.cz
