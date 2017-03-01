ČNB: Volume of extended loans grows 2.2% in Q4 2016
Total assets registered by asset financing mediators reached CZK 382.9bn as of December 31, 2016. According to data provided by the Czech National Bank (ČNB), the sum increased 3.6% compared with the previous quarter and grew also CZK 32.9bn compared with the same period of the year 2015. The highest sum of the assets is formed by extended loans in the value of CZK 283.1bn. Loans showed a growth by 2.2% q/q in Q4 2016. They increased 9.7%, or CZK 25bn, y/y. The highest sum of loans extended to residents is formed by loans to non-financial corporations in the value of CZK 210.6bn (some 77.4% of the volume). The second highest group (22.5% of the volume) is formed by loans to households in the value of CZK 61.2bn.
Source: www.cianews.cz
