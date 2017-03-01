Babiš, Chovanec to accompany Zeman in USA
Prague, Feb 28 (CTK) - The finance and interior ministers, Andrej Babis (ANO) and Milan Chovanec (Social Democrats, CSSD) will accompany Czech President Milos Zeman during his April visit to the USA where he will meet his counterpart Donald Trump, Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek told reporters yesterday.
Zeman has met both ministers' request for being part of his delegation, Ovcacek added.
Zeman will fly to the United States in the second half of April. He will visit the White House to have talks with Trump.
The new U.S. president invited Zeman to the United States in December.
Zeman says he and Trump have similar views and that he was one of the few supreme politicians to openly support Trump during his election campaign, which contributed to the invitation to the White House.
Zeman agrees with Trump's demand that immigration from Islamic countries be restricted.
Zeman welcomed Trump's controversial decree that banned entry to the USA to the people from seven Muslim countries. Both presidents are also critical of the media.
Ovcacek also said Zeman would yesterday send a congratulation to Babis on his re-election as ANO chairman at the weekend congress.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.68
USD 1 = CZK 25.50
PX
953.92 -0.49%
DAX 11834.41 +0.10%
N100 942.98 %
DOW 20812.24 -0.12%
NASDAQ 5825.44 -0.62%
What's up Prague - WUPP#11 (Jiří z Poděbrad)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #11 (27.02.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.