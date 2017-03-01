Czechs, Bavarians establishing Archaeocentre in border area
Plzen, West Bohemia, Feb 28 (CTK) - An Archaeocentre Bohemia-Bavaria will be established in Barnau, Bavaria, near the Czech town Tachov, offering an experimental workshop and a replica of a mansion from the era of Charles IV, the 14th-century King of Bohemia and Holy Roman emperor, the organisers told the media yesterday.
The Archaeocentre will follow up the Barnau-Tachov historical park that highlights the historical period between the 8th and the 13th centuries for several years now, Stefan Wolters, from the organising Via Carolina group, said.
The Archaeocentre is a three-year project the EU has supported with 3.3 million euros.
It will be a tourist attraction open to the broad public including students.
The Czech institutions participating in the project and its promotion include the museums in Plzen and Tachov, the West Bohemian University (ZCU) and Prague's Charles University (UK).
For example, archaeologists from the ZCU will prepare an archaeological atlas of the Czech-Bavarian border area, Pavel Vareka, dean of the ZCU's Faculty of Arts, said.
An archaeo-workshop with a laboratory will be built in Barnau by April 2018 to host archaeological experiments and bilingual exhibitions, and to enable the visitors to acquaint themselves with archaeologists' work," the project manager Vaclav Vrbik said.
Simultaneously, a Charles IV's mansion will start to be built. Medieval construction materials and technologies will be applied in the construction.
Barnau is located on the Golden Path, a route used by Charles IV, who had similar mansions built for himself to spend nights in.
The large mansion, including an entrance gate, stalls, chapels and a surrounding wall, will start to be built by four craftsmen as from the summer. The construction will last 15 to 20 years, Wolters said.
Another important part of the project is its promotion by means of lectures, workshops and exhibitions, he said.
The present Barnau-Tachov historical park includes 26 replicas of historical buildings. It has been visited by more than 110,000 people since 2011, Wolters added.
