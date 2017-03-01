Thursday, 2 March 2017

M. Rosmusová: Crystalite Bohemia is considering third store

1 March 2017

Crystalite Bohemia is exporting up to 95% of its production to 92 countries, incl. gifts and decoration items, as well as drinking glass. In 2017 the firm wants to boost its position on markets in Western Europe, US, Canada and Middle East. The company also wants to return to the Egyptian market. The firm has currently two stores in production plants in Světlá nad Sázavou and Květná. Crystalite Bohemia is also considering opening another store, preferably in Prague. The firm has several wholesale partners that are distributing its products in the Czech Republic, e.g. into Globus stores. Crystalite Bohemia’s executive director Markéta Rosmusová has told ČIANEWS that the glassworks generated turnover totalling CZK 1.065bn in 2016, up ca. CZK 140m y/y. The turnover in 2017 is estimated at CZK 1.3bn.

Source: www.cianews.cz