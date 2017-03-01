PM wants to debate bill to lower mobile data prices
Prague, Feb 28 (CTK) - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) convoked a Friday meeting of the parties in parliament to debate an amendment to the law on electronic communication, government spokesman Martin Ayrer told CTK yesterday.
Sobotka would like to check the possibility to pass the amendment on lowering the mobile data prices quickly.
If the bill were approved in the first reading, it would exert pressure on operators to lower the mobile data tariffs.
Sobotka hopes that the parties will discuss the amendment and reach agreement to enable to pass it quickly and take a step towards consumers in this matter, Ayrer said.
Sobotka will replace Industry and Trade Minister Jan Mladek (CSSD) on Wednesday.
He decided to sack Mladek since he he was not satisfied with the work of his ministry in the area of mobile data prices that are among the highest in Europe.
Mladek dismissed the criticism. Mobile data prices are not within the power of the Industry and Trade Ministry, on the contrary, the office should not interfere in this, he said.
