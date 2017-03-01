President Zeman sacks Industry Minister Mládek
Prague, Feb 28 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman dismissed yesterday Industry and Trade Minister Jan Mladek (Social Democrats, CSSD) and entrusted Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (CSSD) with heading the office as of March 1, Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek has told journalists.
Sobotka asked Zeman to dismiss Mladek last week.
Sobotka only wants to head the office temporarily. He plans to appoint a new minister after the March congress of the Social Democrats.
Ovcacek said Zeman wanted to receive Mladek soon to thank him for his work for the Czech industry.
Sobotka decided to sack Mladek in connection with mobile data prices that are among the highest in Europe.
It is not clear who will replace Mladek. There are speculations about State Secretary for European Affairs Tomas Prouza, former industry and trade minister Milan Urban and current Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Jiri Havlicek.
