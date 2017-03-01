Witnesses to blast in Czech machinery plant to be questioned
Policka, East Bohemia, Feb 27 (CTK) - The Czech Mining Authority has completed the search of the scene of a recent series of blasts in the Policske strojirny machinery plant and it is going to question witnesses, its spokesperson told CTK yesterday, adding that the investigation will last several months.
The explosions at the plant's ammunition production line wounded 19 people and caused damage worth dozens of millions crowns on Thursday. The wounded include three employees with serious burns.
The Mining Authority's spokesman, Bohuslav Machek, said the experts will now examine documents related to the case and question witnesses.
Afterwards, it will order the removal of the explosion's aftermath.
The police are investigating the blast as public menace out of negligence.
The blast was caused by TNT. Its explosion then moved on to other stored material, which caused a series of blasts.
The company Policske strojirny said the accident had occurred at the explosives press.
The damage caused by the blast is yet to be calculated. The firm supposes that mainly the relevant building and technologies were damaged. Several windows and doors of buildings in the surroundings were destroyed by the shock wave.
The ammunition section resumed operation yesterday, after a pause of several days, during which the employees stayed at home and were paid the full wages.
The ammunition line belongs to the STV Group firm, a partner of Policske strojirny.
Policske strojirny produces and sells pneumatic parts and machinery products.
The STV group employs more than 500 people and its sale revenues reached 1.5 billion crowns last year.
($1=25.522 crowns)
