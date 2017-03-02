Ťok: CZK 82bn ready for transport projects
Apart from the modernisation of the D1 motorway, the Road and Motorway Directorate (ŘSD) will start key construction projects with an approved faster EIA mode in 2017. Altogether, this applies to 140 km of motorway sections. Over 600 km of motorways and first-class roads will be repaired. Transport Minister Dan Ťok (ANO) said that CZK 82bn was prepared for all transport projects in the State Fund for Transport Infrastructure (SFDI). This information was provided by the Czech Ministry of Transport, which added that tender procedures had already been announced for contractors, land was being bought out or expropriated, and the Directorate was gradually submitting applications for a building permit.
Source: www.cianews.cz
