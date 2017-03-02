Friday, 3 March 2017

IHS Markit: PMI strengthens to 57.6 points in February

CIA News |
2 March 2017

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the Czech Republic grew month-on-month in February 2017 from 55.7 to 57.6 points, according to an IHS Markit survey. Production, whose growth pace picked up due to new orders to the highest level since May 2014, was the driving force of better business conditions. Higher employment also contributed to the February improvement. The dynamic of creating job opportunities was the highest since the summer of 2015. Inflation pressures continued to grow.

Source: www.cianews.cz