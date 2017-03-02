Poll: Czechs worried about corruption, satisfied with services
Prague, March 1 (CTK) - The rate of corruption, economic crime and immigration remain the biggest sources of worry of Czechs, while they are most satisfied with the offer of goods and services, culture, the environment and public transport, according to a poll CVVM released to CTK yesterday.
The polled were asked about their satisfaction or dissatisfaction in 29 fields. Satisfaction prevailed in 12 of them.
The overall rate of satisfaction, which depends on the number of fields with which people are satisfied, has increased since last year, CVVM said.
One third of citizens are satisfied with 12 and more public life fields, compared to one quarter one year ago.
The better results are due to economic development and a calming down of the migrant crisis, CVVM said.
Dissatisfaction connected with immigration and security has ceased to grow. Though immigration remains one of the fields with which the Czechs are dissatisfied most, the number of dissatisfied people dropped by 13 percentage points to 61 percent since last year.
The number of people dissatisfied with the security situation has decreased by 8 percentage points to 36 percent.
The total of people dissatisfied with unemployment has also declined, from 49 percent last year to 32 percent now.
CVVM conducted the poll on 1000 people over 15 years of age in January.
