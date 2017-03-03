ČLFA members financed assets worth CZK 107bn
Movable asset financing carried out through leasing companies associated in the Czech Leasing and Financial Association (ČLFA) grew 8.4% y/y to over CZK 107bn in 2016. ČLFA has been registering growth since 2014. The association’s board of directors chairman, Libor Bosák, says that the positive trend may be expected to continue also in H1 2017, given the continuing economic growth, excess liquidity and low interest rates.
Source: www.cianews.cz
