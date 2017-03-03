ČR and Weizmann Institute in Israel agree to cooperate
Jerusalem/Prague, March 2 (CTK) - Pavel Belobradek, Czech deputy prime minister for science, research and innovations, signed a declaration on cooperation between the Czech Republic and the Weizmann Institute of Sciences (WIS) in Rehovot yesterday, his office has said.
Belobradek, who has been in Israel since Wednesday, said the institute is one of the leading scientific institutions in the world.
Also yesterday, Belobradek met Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Eli Cohen.
Belobradek's office and WIS have been in contact since early 2016. Last August, WIS representatives visited the Czech Republic.
The declaration provides for scholarship programmes for talented young scientists, short-time doctoral and postdoctoral study stays, joint workshops and lectures.
"This is a chance for talented young experts to participate in research programmes on top level and at acknowledged workplaces," Belobradek said.
The prepared postdoctoral research programme will be financed by the WIS and by the Czech Science Academy (AV). It will run for three years and each side will contribute one half of the costs.
In a pilot project, two excellent Czech postdoctoral researchers will be sent to WIS next year.
Belobradek and Cohen discussed an exchange of information in applied research.
"We are not only interested in know-how in the commercialisation of scientific output, in which Israel is at the world top, while we have a lot to make up for in this respect, but also in experience with the ongoing reform in this field," Belobradek said.
Czech-Israeli cooperation in applied research will be supported through the INTER-EXCELLENCE programme, which was approved in the Czech Republic last May and which is supervised by the Education Ministry.
The meeting with Cohen was the last point of Belobradek's visit to Israel, which will end on Friday.
