More and more Czech seniors are rather rich, survey shows
Prague, March 2 (CTK) - The number of people over 55 who have no problem to make ends meet and can afford spending a high sum of money has been growing in the Czech Republic, according to the latest survey conducted among about 10,000 respondents by the STEM/MARK agency.
About 6 percent of the people aged between 55 and 74 years can afford to spend one million crowns. One out of six of the senior citizens said they can pay 100,000 crowns and one in three said their household had no financial problems and could easily pay an unexpected expense of 20,000 crowns.
"The image that seniors have is rather distorted. They are seen as those whose professional careers are over and who live on welfare. There are seniors who can afford only little, yet there are also many of those who can go on an expensive holiday. They are interested in the developments around them, they have their own dreams and they are fulfilling them," STEM/MARK director Jan Tucek said.
More and more old people will be rich in the country in the next decades, Tucek said.
The survey showed that mostly old people with higher education and better jobs are wealthy. These people tend to have a healthy life style, take more care of themselves, vote right-wing or centrist parties and do not rely on the state, according to the survey.
One third of the rich seniors consider the present period the best part of their lives. Most of them go on holiday, one third of them travel abroad.
Some experts say stereotypes in perceiving this age group are getting stronger.
Senior age is postponed to over 70 years abroad, but agencies in the Czech Republic use the term senior citizens for people in their 50s, and "silver heroes" and pre-retirement age even concern people in their 40s.
Plus 50 group head Monika Cervickova said people in their 50s are not seniors as they still have one third of their life career in front of them, some of them begin running a business and start new families.
Tucek said firms do not focus on customers over 55, apart from producers of glue for false teeth. However, it is this group that is ready to spend money on things and services, for which the younger generations have no finances and time, he said.
"This group buys expensive cars, expensive cosmetics and expensive vacations. Comfort is more important for them than money," Tucek said.
He said the offer should include healthy life style, ergonomic sport equipment, press with larger letters, online courses and sex toys.
Anezka Pribenska, one of the authors of the Silver Heroes marketing survey, said the 48-65 age group on which the survey focused is generally considered a vague space between the active period of life and old age.
Lucie Zekova, who also worked on this survey, said advertising strongly influenced the image of this age group, with its offers of products for painful joints, menopause and prostate.
The Silver Heroes survey showed that 51 percent of them have smartphones, 77 percent of them make photos and videos but mostly do not share them on social networking sites. About 90 percent of them practice sports, hiking or similar activities.
These people balance between being active and passive, have their own wishes and money, but do not want to make fools of themselves and attract too much attention, according to this survey.
