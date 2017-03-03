SOR Libchavy to supply 400 busses to Iran
The Czech producer SOR Libchavy will supply 400 busses to Iran in the upcoming years. The value of the contract signed on March 2, 2017 in the seat of the Czech Chamber of Commerce in Prague reaches EUR 80m. The vice-president of the Chamber, Bořivoj Minář, added for ČIANEWS that in the initial stage, busses will be exported from a plant in the Czech Republic. A joint venture of the Czech company with its local partner may then be created, which would enable production of the machines in Iran.
Source: www.cianews.cz
