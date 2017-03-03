Friday, 3 March 2017

T-Mobile ČR generated revenues of CZK 26.4bn, had 6.049m clients

CIA News |
3 March 2017

T-Mobile Czech Republic generated revenues totalling CZK 26.47bn in 2016, down 2.2% y/y. Revenues from mobile services grew 0.9% y/y to CZK 18.33bn. EBITDA soared 0.6% to CZK 11.03bn. The monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) from mobile services grew 0.4% to CZK 254. Mobile customer base totalled 6.049 million persons as of the end of 2016, up 0.5% y/y. T-Mobile CR’s general director Milan Vašina has stated that the operator focused primarily on the development of mobile Internet and strengthening of its position in ICT.

Source: www.cianews.cz