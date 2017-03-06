Monday, 6 March 2017

Škoda has more than 17k orders for Jan and Feb

CIA News |
6 March 2017

In the first two months of 2017 the service network of the ŠKODA brand in the Czech Republic received more than 17,000 orders, which is according to the automaker evidence of the optimistic sales outlook for the upcoming period. In February ŠKODA received more than 2,500 orders for the new Octavia and more than 1,000 orders for vehicle Kodiaq. It was officially introduced to the market at the end of February 2017 and has to date been ordered by 3,500 customers. At the auto show in Geneva ŠKODA will also introduce two new versions Kodiaq Scout and Kodiaq Sportline. The exhibit will also include the updated Octavia model.

Source: www.cianews.cz