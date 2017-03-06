Brussels regrets Czech EU secretary Prouza's resignation
Prague, March 4 (CTK) - The resignation of Tomas Prouza (senior government Social Democrats, CSSD) as Czech state secretary for European affairs as of March 31 is a loss for Czech diplomacy, EU senior officials have said online.
The work of the Czech "Mr Europe" was appreciated by Martin Selmayr, head of the cabinet of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
This is a tremendous loss for the European project, Selmayr said.
British ambassador to the Czech Republic Jan Thompson said Prouza had excellently worked for his country and was her dear friend.
Like many others, she appreciated excellent cooperation with Prouza.
Czech European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Vera Jourova (ANO) and Czech and foreign journalists have also praised Prouza, mainly giving a positive assessment to Prouza's ability to explain the EU policy.
On the other hand, criticism of Prouza was expressed by MEP Jan Zahradil (Civic Democratic Party, ODS).
"Personally, I wish all the good to you, but to the Czech EU policy without you more realism, less influence of Brussels/Berlin," Zahradil has tweeted.
Prouza, 43, resigned since he has accepted an offer from the private sector, government spokesman Martin Ayrer has told CTK.
Jan Kral, current head of the section of European policies coordination, was assigned to head the EU affairs section as of April.
Media has suggested that Prouza does not have a security clearance for access to confidential-level information, which is needed for his post under the civil service law.
"I appreciate the work that Tomas Prouza has done in his office for more than three years. He has significantly contributed to the fulfilment of one of my main goals - to lead a pro-European government that wants to and is able to influence into what direction the European Union is heading," Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (CSSD) said.
Prouza has occupied the post of state secretary for European affairs since 2014.
He dealt with the EU affairs in his previous posts as well, as deputy to finance minister Bohuslav Sobotka in 2004-2007 and national coordinator of the euro adoption in the Czech Republic. Last year, he became the government commissioner for digitisation.
Most recently, it has been speculated that Prouza will head the Industry and Trade Ministry to replace the sacked minister Jan Mladek (CSSD).
The Presidential Office has criticised Prouza's possible nomination.
