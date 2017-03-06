Christian Democrats may not re-enter government over EET
Prague, March 5 (CTK) - Christian Democrat (KDU-CSL) deputy chairman and Czech Agriculture Minister Marian Jurecka told Czech Television yesterday that he did not want to be in a government that would approve the introduction of electronic sales registration (EET) for some more professions.
Jurecka said the third and fourth waves of the EET were deliberately planned in a way suggesting that the next government would have to make decisions on them.
He said he himself would not be in such a cabinet.
"We reject the third and fourth waves. After the autumn election we will insist on its rejection," Jurecka said.
The introduction of electronic sales registration was anchored in the coalition pact signed by Finance Minister Andrej Babis' ANO, Social Democrats (CSSD) and the KDU-CSL.
Babis, its mastermind, says the system curbs tax evasion and brings more money to the state coffers.
Hotels and restaurants were the first to obligatorily join the system. Retail and wholesale traders joined the EET in March and other business sectors will follow.
The basic principle of EET consists in permanent on-line connection of entrepreneurs to tax administration servers, with each bill being registered in the system immediately after it is issued.
In the third stage, online reports are to be compulsorily sent by some freelance occupations such as accountants, vets and lawyers.
Other occupations are to follow, too.
Jurecka said the EET was being gradually implemented just because the decision was to be made by the next government.
"This is why we insisted on the distribution in time, so that the next the Chamber of Deputies and new government could decide on whether to go on with it," Jurecka said.
He said the EET did not make sense for the next groups to be included in the third and fourth waves.
Most craftsmen write down invoices for their services and there is no need to announce their revenues again, Jurecka said.
Leader of the conservative opposition TOP 09 Miroslav Kalousek, a critic of EET, said the system violated free enterprise, destroying small businesses at the country.
