Czech eHealth system may be enacted
Prague, March 4 (CTK) - A group of the lawmakers for Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis' ANO (a member of the three-party coalition government) have submitted a legislation introducing eHealth or the management of electronic documentation in the health care system in practice.
The bill would establish the National eHealth Centre, to be in charge of the coordination of the activities and of strategic documents in this sphere.
The bill deals with the most urgent legislative problems in eHealth.
The current state of the law prevents the application of the technologies that are to improve the quality of care for patients, lower the red tape burden to the medical staff and cut the costs, Rostislav Vyzula, chairman of the Chamber of Deputies health committee, said.
Thanks to the legislation, the current health documentation and exchange of data would be digitised.
It would also provide for at least a minimum standard of protection of the health documentation that would be operated in the electronic form.
Before the legislation is passed to the parliament, it will be reviewed by the government.
The authors of the draft want the Chamber of Deputies to pass it in an accelerated procedure in the first round of the debate.
Despite this, the lower house is unlikely to debate the bill before the autumn election.
