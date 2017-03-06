Czech MEPs, govt to cooperate in EU directive on arms possession
Prague, March 3 (CTK) - The Czech members of the European Parliament (EP) will cooperate with the government in the negotiations about the European directive on arms possession, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) said after meeting the MEPs Friday.
The European directive introduces stricter conditions for arms possession, while Interior Minister Milan Chovanec (CSSD) proposes a change to the constitution that would soften the conditions for the use of arms.
Sobotka said the situation related to the directive is complicated for the Czech Republic and his government wants to push through changes in the directive together with the Czech MEPs.
Czech MEP Tomas Zdechovsky (Christian Democrats, KDU-CSL) said it was a mistake that Prague did not negotiate exceptions from the directive when it was being prepared. However, even if the directive is approved, Prague can adjust the conditions in such a way that all Czechs possessing arms legally may keep them, he said.
Zdechovsky said the communication with the government has markedly improved.
Czech MEPs also agreed with Sobotka that they would push for the move of the European Banking Authority (EBA) from London to the Czech Republic. The government approved this effort in early February.
Zdechovsky said the Czech MEPs may help a lot in this respect.
Apart from these issues, Sobotka talked with the MEPs about the joint stance of the major Czech political parties on the negotiations about Brexit, according to which the Czech priorities are that the British market remain open and the rights of Czechs staying in Britain be maintained.
