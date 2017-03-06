Czech state secretary for EU affairs Prouza resigns
Prague, March 3 (CTK) - Tomas Prouza (senior government Social Democrats, CSSD), 43, has resigned as Czech state secretary for European affairs as of March 31 since he has accepted an offer from the private sector, government spokesman Martin Ayrer told CTK Friday.
Jan Kral, current head of the section of European policies coordination, was assigned to head the EU affairs section as of April.
Media have reported that Prouza does not have a security clearance for access to confidential-level information, which is needed for his post under the civil service law.
Prouza was allegedly offered a job in the private sector at the end of last year.
"After a quite long hesitation, I decided to accept it. This is why I have taken all steps necessary for a smooth transfer of my agenda in the past two months," he said.
Prouza released the letter of resignation on his website.
"I appreciate the work that Tomas Prouza has done in his office for more than three years. He has significantly contributed to the fulfilment of one of my main goals - to lead a pro-European government that wants to and is able to influence into what direction the European Union is heading," Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (CSSD) said.
Prouza has occupied the post of state secretary for European affairs since 2014.
He dealt with the EU affairs in his previous posts as well, as deputy to finance minister Bohuslav Sobotka in 2004-2007 and national coordinator of the euro adoption in the Czech Republic. Last year, he became the government commissioner for digitisation.
Prouza joined the CSSD in 2015.
It was speculated that he would become the CSSD manager for the October general election, but MP Jan Birke was charged with heading the election campaign eventually.
Prouza received the supreme French state decoration, the National Order of the Legion of Honour, for his work in support of European integration last year.
Most recently, it has been speculated that Prouza will head the Industry and Trade Ministry to replace the sacked minister Jan Mladek (CSSD).
The Presidential Office has criticised Prouza's possible nomination.
