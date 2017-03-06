Monday, 6 March 2017

Growth of economy accelerated to 0.4 % in 4Q 2016

6 March 2017

In 4Q 2016 the growth of the Czech economy accelerated q/q to 0.4 %. Compared to the same quarter of 2016 GDP adjusted for price and seasonal effects grew 1.9 %. This was stated in an analysis by the Czech Statistical Office (ÈSÚ), according to which growth was supported especially by household consumption and foreign demand. Gross value added grew 0.3 % q/q and 1.6 % y/y in 4Q. Overall employment increased by 0.7 % on the preceding quarter and was up 2.1 % y/y.

