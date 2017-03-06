Nobel Prize winner Yonath gets honorary doctorate in Brno
Brno, March 3 (CTK) - Scientist Ada E. Yonath, 77, who helped uncover the ribosome structure and became the first Israeli woman to win the Nobel Prize, received a honorary doctorate of the Mendel University in Brno Friday.
She said she believed that further research would help clarify the origin of the ribosome and thereby better understand the beginning of life on the Earth.
During the evolution, ribosomes became sophisticated "protein factories" that synthetise proteins on the basis of information from DNA.
The discoveries, in which Yonath assisted, have been applied in medicine, mainly in the development of antibiotics since many of them target the ribosome activity.
Ribosomes exist in all living organisms, from yeast to mammals.
Yonath was inspired by Marie Curie-Sklodowska (1867-1934) in her youth. Like her role model, she also received the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 2009.
Mendel University Rector Ladislav Havel said Yonath was developing the legacy of Johann Gregor Mendel (1822-1884), the founder of genetics, who had lived and died in Brno.
On Thursday, another school in Brno, the Masaryk University, granted a honorary doctorate. It was given to German biochemist Wolfgang Baumeister, 70, an expert in protein science and electron microscopy.
