PM Sobotka not to attend part of EU summit
Prague, March 4 (CTK) - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) will be absent for the first time from a part of an EU summit over a Social Democrat congress, Sobotka told journalists Saturday.
Sobotka said he would be replaced by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at the informal part of the EU, that will discuss Brexit and other issues.
Sobotka said he would be in Brussels on Thursday when the conclusions of a meeting of the European Council would be passed.
However, he would return to the Czech Republic over his candidature to the post of leader of the CSSD on Friday.
"I will take part in all the talks in which some conclusions will be passed and where decisions will be made," Sobotka said.
"On Friday, there is the informal part where no conclusions will be passed," he added.
Sobotka attended a seminar of the Social Democrat Women Saturday.
"I have asked Fico to replace me on the Friday meeting," he added.
Sobotka will be absent from an EU summit for the first time. He has attended all of them.
Sobotka said on Friday, he would prefer the Social Democrat election congress.
He will defend his post there.
"One can hardly run for the post of a party leader and to be absent from the scene," Sobotka said.
The March EU summit will largely debate migration, defence cooperation and support to economic policy and competitiveness.
