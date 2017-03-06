Monday, 6 March 2017

Skanska has purchased lot worth CZK 841m in Vysočany

6 March 2017

Skanska has acquired a lot for construction in Prague from Codeco UK. The investment totaled CZK 841m. The former brownfield is located close to metro station Kolbenova in Vysoèany. The developer plans to build a new residential quarter on the site.

