Case of Pole threatening with bomb over ČR shelved
Prague, March 6 (CTK) - The Czech police have shelved the case of a Polish passenger who was detained in Prague after he threatened with a bomb aboard a plane bound for Warsaw at the end of last year, Prague police spokesman Tomas Hulan told journalists yesterday.
The man, 68, was not criminally liable at the time of the incident, Hulan said, confirming the information carried by the server Novinky.cz.
After the man was detained, he ended in a psychiatric clinic in Prague and later transferred to Poland.
"At the time of the incident, the man was not criminally liable for his conduct. This is why the investigation was ended," Hulan said.
The Pole was suspected of scaremongering and threat to the aircraft.
The incident occurred on December 30, 2016. The aircraft flying from the Canary Islands had to make an emergency landing at Prague's Ruzyne airport.
During the flight, the man claimed that there was a bomb aboard the aircraft and that it would explode if the aircraft lands in Warsaw. The Pole claimed he was listening to God.
No bomb was found either on any passenger or aboard the plane.
The Czech police previously ruled out a terrorist motive of the act.
Referring to a forensic expert, foreigner police spokeswoman Katerina Rendlova said the man was insane.
No one was injured and no damage was caused in the incident.
The rest of the passengers returned to Warsaw one day after the emergency landing.
