C&W: Hotel investment in ČR amounted to EUR 210m
The volume of investment in hotels in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) amounted to almost EUR 1.2bn in 2016. The Czech Republic saw a stable result of EUR 210m. This is the second highest volume in the CEE region. Austria is first with almost EUR 800m. Seven transactions took place in Prague, also including the sale of Hilton Old Town, Park Hotel and Chopin Hotel. This information was provided by Cushman & Wakefield (C&W) which added that the strong investment demand was to be attributed to both the available capital and the strongly improving performance of hotels in Central Europe. The total CEE data include Prague, Warsaw, Vienna, Bratislava, Budapest, Bucharest and Sophia.
Source: www.cianews.cz
