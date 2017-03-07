Czech foreign minister to discuss business in Canada
Prague, March 6 (CTK) - Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek (Social Democrats, CSSD) will leave for a visit to Canada along with a delegation of 16 companies, mainly from the sphere of IT, next week, the Confederation of Industry (SPD) told journalists yesterday.
Zaoralek's visit follows up the reciprocal visits by Senate chairpersons last year.
Zaoralek is scheduled to leave for Canada next Sunday and he will return one week later, on March 26.
He will have bilateral talks with Canadian partners. The Foreign Ministry is still working on his exact programme.
During the trip, Zaoralek will make a one-day trip to the USA where he will take part in a session of the Global Coalition Against Daesh. This is planned for March 21, but the schedule may still change.
"There is the objective of supporting the trend of an enhanced bilateral relationship, of enabling an exchange of views of the current regional and global questions and of encouraging further development of bilateral relations with a stress on trade and economy," the Czech Foreign Ministry has said.
The ministry also sees potential cooperation in the spheres of culture, education and science.
The SPD, which organises the business mission, has mainly addressed the companies with a high proportion of development with a value added.
"Twenty-two participants will fly to Canada. In all, there will be 16 companies, while others will join the delegation in the place," it added.
They mainly represent the IT sector, industrial construction and mining technology.
The delegation, headed by SPD President Jaroslav Hanak, also includes representatives of technical universities as well as legal, consultancy and trading companies.
The SPD is of the view that the CETA agreement between Canada and the EU may open new opportunities for cooperation. It removes most of the customs duties and industrial fees that limit the trade between the EU and Canada.
In mid-February, it was passed by the European Parliament. It will take effect after it is ratified by parliaments of EU countries.
The Czech government endorsed the agreement last October.
The SPD expects it to enable the participation of Czech companies in public tenders in Canadian provinces. Both sides will acknowledge their certification and the travelling of Czech firms' staff to Canada will be facilitated.
A system dealing with investment disputes will be defined.
pv/dr/ms
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 27.02
GBP 1 = CZK 31.31
USD 1 = CZK 25.51
PX
975.57 +0.14%
DAX 11958.40 -0.57%
N100 959.13 %
DOW 20954.34 -0.24%
NASDAQ 5849.17 -0.37%
What's Up Prague #12 March 6th (Riegrovy Sady)
Its Monday … and here we are again “What's Up Prague #12 (06.03.2017)!” … every week, 5 events! This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile .
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.